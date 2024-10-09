Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $561,000 Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCI Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 792.2% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 160,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,438 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

