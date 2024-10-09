Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 42,841 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of UroGen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.