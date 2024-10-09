Bank of Montreal Can Sells 385 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $817.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

