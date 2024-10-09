Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

