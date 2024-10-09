Marshall Wace LLP Has $737,000 Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of IGM Biosciences worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957 over the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 6.0 %

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $858.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

