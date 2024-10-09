DDFG Inc Has $722,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

