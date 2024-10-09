NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 818.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,233 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.