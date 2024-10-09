Marshall Wace LLP Sells 495 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

