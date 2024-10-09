Marshall Wace LLP Takes $720,000 Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Applied Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

