Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $627.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $639.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

