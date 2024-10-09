676 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $58.51.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.