Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 25,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 657,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,537,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 148,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

