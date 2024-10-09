Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

GSEW stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

