Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 7,614 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 445,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $78,668,000 after purchasing an additional 226,996 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 150,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

