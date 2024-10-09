Clean Yield Group Has $30,000 Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 67,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.1 %

UTMD stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.