Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $264.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

