Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

