Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,348.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $172,122.85.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.5 %

HIMS stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.