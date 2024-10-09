Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.0% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

