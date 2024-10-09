Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $389.64 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $389,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 9.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $329,864,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 63.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 744,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,366,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,364 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

