Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Signaturefd LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,364 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in Apple by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 22,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,511,381,000 after purchasing an additional 164,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,971,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,807,706,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 11,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

