Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $655.90 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $655,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,366,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,364 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 6,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,552,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,801,364,000 after buying an additional 257,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

