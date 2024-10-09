Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.59. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.