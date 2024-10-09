Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.8 %

BMY opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

