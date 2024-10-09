GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,878 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. GEE Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

GEE Group ( NYSE:JOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

