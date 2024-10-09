Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $200.69 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $129.48 and a 12-month high of $204.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

