Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

