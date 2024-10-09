1,500 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

