Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 7,760 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Axiom Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $914.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

