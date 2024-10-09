Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

