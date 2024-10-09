iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

