Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.