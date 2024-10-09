Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

