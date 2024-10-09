Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 336,921 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

