Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Lemonade worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $3,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

