SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPYG stock opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

