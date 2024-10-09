iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IQLT stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.