Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 804,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

