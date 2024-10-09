Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

