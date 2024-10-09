Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 6,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.