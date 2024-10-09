Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

