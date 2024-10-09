Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

