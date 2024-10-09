AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO Buys $120,600.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,939.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,109,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 162,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 529,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 878.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

