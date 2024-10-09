Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 10,218 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

