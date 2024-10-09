Axiom Advisory LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.