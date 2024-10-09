Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 234 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.