Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 7,522 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,432,591.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

