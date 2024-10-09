The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Brian W. Nichols Sells 6,922 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.