United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Danielle Benedict Sells 15,152 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,366.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

UNFI stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

