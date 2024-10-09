Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,896 shares of company stock worth $74,184,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

